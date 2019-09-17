Suspected ‘Yahoo Plus’ boys murder okada rider in Abraka

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

A commercial motorbike rider, Mr. Eugene Oliseyenum has been allegedly murdered in Oria, Abraka, Ethiope East local government area by suspected ritualists known as Yahoo Plus Boys.

A Police source who spoke to the Vanguard on condition of anonymity said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the death, adding that they were being investigated at the Abraka Police station.

A senior uncle of the deceased Chief Dafe Kpaku told the Vanguard that his cousin left Obiaruku where he lived to the Delta state university town, Abraka where he plied his commercial bike, a.k.a Okada, business on Tuesday last week, adding that he did not come back home

He said the development sent panic around family members and friends who quickly alerted the Abraka Police station by Wednesday last week.

In furtherance, he said the Police called them within the week that they found a bike that could belong to the deceased in Salubi area. “ When we went to the station we confirmed it was his bike. His killers abandoned it thereafter killing him”, he said.

Chief Okpeku said they later discovered that his cousin brought a passenger to Oria Abraka that Tuesday and was murdered same night.

“On Tuesday, my little cousin left Obiaruko for Abraka for his Okada business, and by 11.30 pm he had not come back. We reported the matter at the Abraka Police station. Somebody from Obiaraku who said he saw him that Tuesday at Abraka said he was aware he took a passenger to Oria Abraka. Findings showed he was killed that Tuesday night”, he said.

“We want his killers to be brought to book. His corpse has been recovered in a grave in Oria where it was buried secretly. “, he added.