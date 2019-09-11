By Bashir Bello

Suspected armed bandits have in the wee hours of Wednesday attacked the residence of the Transition Committee Chairman of Matazu Local government area of Katsina State, Kabiru Farooq Matazu, killing his security guard and kidnapping two of his children.

The spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the development to newsmen in the state.

SP Isah said the suspected bandits broke into his (Chairman) house, shot dead his security guard and kidnapped two of his children.

Additional information from the area has it that the incident occurred around 2:10am on Wednesday morning when the hoodlums numbering about 20 stormed the house but fortunately the chairman escaped unhurt.

The source said the two kidnapped children of the chairman were male children, one is still in the Secondary school while the other has completed his secondary school.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (yesterday), the state government have again swapped release of eight bandits for 18 kidnapped victims as part of dialogue agreement reached by the bandits and the government upon visitation of the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari to the hideouts of the bandits in the eight front line local government areas of the state which ended on Monday.

Recalled that on Sunday, the bandits set free five kidnap victims in their captive to the state government while on Tuesday, the state government also released six bandits in exchange for 20 kidnapped victims but 11 (all females including a toddler) were released.

Speaking after the Tuesday night release (11 including a toddler), Governor Masari said, “The dialogue we had with the bandits in our state has started yielding positive results. 5 people were released yesterday (Sunday/Monday) while 10 women and a toddler were released today (Tuesday). We are expecting the release of additional 18 people tomorrow (Wednesday). Worthy of note is that no ransom was paid,” Governor Masari stated.

However, with the attack on Matazu LGA, the bandits could be said to have resort to attacking LGAs outside the front line LGAs in the state.