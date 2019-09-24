In a unique style only known to masters of honor and luxury and in what can only be described as optimum grandeur and display of proficiency, the Sujimoto Construction Company is set to celebrate its 5th anniversary which according to the Company’s CEO, Sijibomi Ogundele, is the celebration of womanhood and the appreciation of the outstanding works of the Mother.

According to Sijibomi Ogundele, it has been 5 years of resilience, perseverance, and growth which is also a resonance of the story of the woman behind what it takes to build a successful business – a mother like no other.

Ogundele notes that “I have always considered myself fortunate to have won an ovarian lottery by being born to a mother like mine. My mother, my number one mentor! A woman who at the age of just Nine was sent to Cameroon as a salesgirl but defied all odds and today, she is one of the biggest distributors for the Nestle Nigeria Plc.

For the past 5 years, every Sunday, I will visit my Mum, savor her delicious meal and gist about everything. In the course of our conversations, my Mum never ceases to drop one or two pieces of advice that can only be learned in an MBA classroom. She would say: “Suji, don’t employ 10 staffs if you can pay for only 4”. (HR Management) Don’t promise people 9 when you can only afford 5”. (Corporate Integrity)”

“My mother laid the foundation to the hardworking man I have become today. Her story serves as a simple reminder that gender is no hindrance to reaching greater heights”.

The celebration of 5th Anniversary, according to Ogundele, is a reenactment of history from legendary Queen Amina; the 16th century warrior queen who became the leader in a Muslim male-dominated society, becoming one of the greatest Queens in Africa, to the Umu Ada and Oha Eshi societies, who fought for the rights of the women beyond the shores of the Igbo tribe, and the great Queen Moremi; who the Yoruba tribe will find difficult to forget for her incredible and courageous contributions to posterity; and more recently, Folorunsho Alakija; the richest black woman ever in history.

He also extolled the virtues of younger women such as Linda Ikeji; the media mogul who turned a hobby into a money-spinning empire and many other women worldwide, constantly defying stereotypes and overcoming numerous obstacles to establish themselves in society.

According to Ogundele “these women have shown that contrary to popularly assumptions, women indeed play significant roles in shaping the destiny of society”.

Speaking further, Ogundele explained that “It is the inspiration from my mother and the resilience of these women that inspired the design of our latest project, The LucreziaBySujimoto. The project is named after Lucrezia De Medici, the daughter of the richest man in the world and one of the most prestigious queens of the 15th century Florence”.

The LucreziaBySujimoto, as he remarked, is dubbed to be the tallest residential building in Banana Island. “We have looked through tall buildings in Bourdillon and other luxury apartments in Ikoyi and with what we have designed, no other apartments will beat the Lucrezia when it comes to features and facilities”.

“A twin floor Maisonette of approximately 600sqm with 4 Bedroom, 4 Car Parks and 2 BQ, fully automated building and many more”.

As Sujimoto turns 5, Culinary experience meets luxury living as the globally acclaimed indigenous company is set to host the crème de la crème of the society to a night of glitz and glamour, where exotic dancers, comedians, special performances by Cobhams, Bovi, Darey and Timi Dakolo, international acts and breathtaking acrobats will suspend your imaginations.

The drink philosophy is powered by Dom Perignon! And it is expected to be another rare corporate experience in the celebration of resilience! The event holds on the 29 of September 2019, and it is strictly by invitation.