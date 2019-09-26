Story of my life interwoven with Pharmanews —Atueyi

By Sola Ogundipe

Forty years after he began the publication of Nigeria’s leading global health journal, Pharmanews, the Managing Director/Publisher, Pharm (Sir) Ifeanyi Atueyi, is launching his autobiography, even as he clocks 80.

Titled “My Life and Pharmanews,” the launch on October 1, 2019, of the two-part autobiography chronicles his 80-year odyssey of life and circumstances that led to the birth and success of the 40-year-old journal.

“Words indeed cannot express how grateful I am to God who has helped us to publish Pharmanews monthly without interruption for 40 years,” Atueyi remarked in a comment.

“The story of my life and that of Pharmanews are interwoven. It is difficult to tell one without the other. But one thing is obvious. “By divine guidance, the journey of my life and that of Pharmanews have been aided by some individuals, groups, pharmaceutical companies and organisations. Details of all these have been put together in my autobiography.”

Atueyi declared that publishing any periodical in Nigeria is a high-risk business. These challenges, he noted, were present when Pharmanews started 40 years ago, but he decided to brave the odds, bolstered by the assurance that the vision was divinely inspired.

He said when the periodical started 40 years ago, he had the privilege of having very good friends and associates who supported the vision and offered useful suggestions.

Among dignitaries expected at the event are Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi (former Minister of Health); Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN; Dr (Sir) Daniel Chukwudozie, Executive Chairman, Dozzy Oil & Gas among others.

Atueyi explained that his interest in pharmaceutical journalism was sparked off in 1974 when Adelusi-Adeluyi persuaded him to serve as the editor-in-chief of the Nigerian Journal of Pharmacy, published by the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

“After serving the Society of Nigeria (PSN) faithfully for four years, God led me to start Pharmanews. Juli has played and continue to play significant roles in my life and business”, he said.

A total of 50 pharmaceutical companies that have supported the publication during its 40-year period will be recognised on the occasion.

Several indigenous and international pharmaceutical companies are among those to be recognised.

Pharm. Atueyi was born at Okija, Anambra State, on 1st October 1939. He studied at the Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS), Onitsha and the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) Ile- Ife, where he graduated in 1964 (Diploma in Pharmacy) and 1967 (B.Pharm Second Class Upper Division).

After his career in the pharmaceutical industry, he ventured into pharmaceutical journalism with the founding of Pharmanews, in 1979. He has edited several periodicals and authored/co-authored many books.

He has served as Editor-in-Chief and National Secretary of the PSN. He also served the Lagos branch of PSN, Nigerian Association of General Practice Pharmacists (NAGPP), now Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) as well as the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists (WAPCP) where he served as the Secretary for 13years. He was a member of the Council of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria for 17years.

vanguard