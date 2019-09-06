Stop open defecation, Osun gov wife urges residents

By Shina Abubakar

Wife of Osun state governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola has urged the state populace to join the campaign against open defecation with a view to ending the menace in the society.

The wife of Osun governor also urged resident in the state, especially in the rural areas to imbibe the practice of using toilets in order to curb breakout of endemic diseases which occurred due to defecation in public places.

Speaking during a statewide campaign against the scourge at GT hotel in Ikire, Irewole local government area, she said the ease associated with which the age-long practise might make it attractive but it has grave health consequences on everyone in the state.

She said, “Open defecation carries grave health consequences for all of us. It is a destroyer of our health and pollutant of our environment.

“Every time we step out to openly defecate, we are deliberately inviting water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, and typhoid to ravage the people.

“It has been found out that open defecation is one of the factors leading to mortality among children under five years of age.

“This is apart from the fact that the diseases occurring from the practice could enhance sexual and other violence against our women and our girls especially when they have to go out in the dark to defecate in the open places.

“Another crucial consequence of open defecation is that the diseases arising from the practice could negatively affect the education of children by making the children miss schools when they are sick. These are not things we want for our people at this age and time.”

The wife of Osun state governor called on mothers to be at the forefront of this campaign to stop open defecation order to guarantee the health of the various communities in the state.

Vanguard.