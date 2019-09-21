By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Youths in Bayelsa, sympathetic to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has warned Agip, an oil company to stop interfering in the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

This is even as the youths called on the federal government to call the company to order.

The youths, under the auspices of PDP South South Youth Vanguard, told newsmen in Abuja yesterday that Agip’s interference in the forthcoming election is capable of causing the crisis in Bayelsa State.

The youths, in a statement by its National Chairman, James Efe Akpofure also called on Bayelsa chiefs, elders and stakeholders to warn the oil company to face the business that brought them to Nigeria rather than mingling in the murky waters of politics.

The youths further noted that the action of the oil company is capable of destabilizing the state because of vested interest.

The PDP Youth Vanguard said: “Our investigation revealed that Agip is sponsoring the candidate of All Progressives Candidate, APC, in the forthcoming Bayelsa state governorship election.

“We have also gathered that every month there is a particular amount of money being paid to this candidate as a means to empower him for this forthcoming governorship election.

“We would not have reacted but when we think of the implications and also because of the fact that we have several candidates in the governorship race; we couldn’t help but speak out.

“Agip is on the soil of Bayelsa and as such, the oil company cannot be seen displaying such brazen partisanship. We know the crisis such stance could cause in the state and we have to address it before it snowballs into something else.

“We are calling on the federal and state governments, chiefs, elders and other stakeholders to call Agip to order.

“We will not take such a discriminatory stance from the company and besides we are not unaware of the dangerous fire being stoke by the company, in their move to sponsor a particular candidate against others. We need peace in Bayelsa and we don’t want anybody to destabilize the peace we are presently enjoying in the state