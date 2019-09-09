By Dayo Johnson

THE Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, yesterday, lampooned politicians in the country accusing them of fueling religious unrest across the country.

He blamed politicians “for using their selfish ambition to fuel religious suspicious and create religious unrest in the country.”

The Sultan said this at Saint David’s Cathedral in Akure, Ondo State during a meeting with religious leaders under Nigerian Inter-Religious Council, NIREC.

The Sultan is in Ondo State on a two-day official visit being hosted by the Deji of Akure land, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

He, therefore, advised, “Nigerians to shun politicians and important personalities who are politicising religions and creating tension across the country.”

Also, he said: “The Bible and Quran do not belong to any political party.

Speaking on the controversy trailing the alleged demolition of a mosque in Port-Harcourt by the Rivers State government, the Sultan said that the “Nigerian Inter-Religious Council at the national level is already handling the issue for an amicable resolution.”

He said: “Nobody should claim to love God without loving his or her neighbours who are Muslims and Christians.”

On his part, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo said that the historic visit by the Sultan was to foster religious harmony in the state.

The meeting was attended by both Christians and Muslims leaders.

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, was led by the Ondo State Chairman, Reverend John Ayo Oladapo, while the Muslims were led by the state chairman, League of Imams and Alfas, Alhaji Ahmed Aladesawe.

Alhaji Abubakar had earlier inaugurated the newly constructed mosque at the Deji’s Palace.

Meanwhile, the Sultan will today deliver 2019 annual Ulefunta Public Lecture to hold at the Main Auditorium of the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Mr. Adebisi Adeniyi, who said the lecture entitled: Our diversity a divine gift and blessing untapped : wrong path trodden and way to peace, “is the brainchild of the Akure monarch, the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, who began a process of bringing Akure’s culture into modern remembrance, one of which is the traditional period of leave of the Akure king called Ulefunta which is now celebrated to impart its lessons on the modern world.”