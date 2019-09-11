By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos state house of Assembly, LSHA, has called on all residents in the state to comply with the environmental laws of the state as well as embrace attitude change and join hands with the state government in a renewed commitment to preserving the environment.

The call was made at the Annual Stakeholders’ Meeting yesterday which took place in all the 40 constituencies in the state.

Speaking during the meeting, the Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa noted that the Stakeholders’ Meeting which the 5the edition since he assumed office as speaker of the House, is to involve various communion on how to re-orientation the people on the need to properly handle the environmental challenges to rid Lagos of its recurrent waste challenges.

With the theme, “Environmental Challenges: Community Engagement to Facilitate Lasting Solution”, he said, the meeting is an avenue to profile suggestion to end the lingering threats of environmental challenges.

According to him, the progress of the solution by different constituents will help in curbing the continued insignificant dumping of refuse on streets, drainages and major highways in the state. Adding that it will also create awareness on the hazardous impact of environmental challenges in the state.

Obasa further explained that Lagos is the most populous state in Nigeria with over 22 million people attractive a daily influx of over 6000 migrants, the state faces daunting rapid environmental problems which include among other waste generation and management, hence engaging the people in the current environmental challenges facing the state.

“Despite efforts being put in place to sensitise residents on the need to protect the environment, some still prefer to violate the environmental law and involve in actions capable of frustrating government’s efforts and huge investment in the sector.

“The government is protecting the environment and improving healthy living standards of residents has resulted in the re-organisation of Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, to be proactive towards enforcing, regulating and ensuring improved waste management process.

“Efforts are being intensified to ensure that the primary, secondary and tertiary drains are maintained all year round. This will entail constant removal of refuse, vegetal growth and silt from drains for the free flow of stormwater across the state”, he said.

In his address, the Chairman of Agege Local Government, Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, the meeting is an avenue to interface and delivered with the people in various consequences for better governance.

He, however, appealed to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria FAAN, to compensate residents in Agege because of the noise pollution posed by the organisation.

Representatives of different groups present at the meeting including the women, chiefs, youths, health sector, education section among others observed that the incomplete Pen Cinema Bridge, streets lights, insecurity, unemployment, bad roads among others are some of the numerous issues begging for attention.

Responding to issues raised, Obasa noted that some of the issues raised will be attended to by the government.

He, however, urged the citizens to support the government by protecting all properties and facilities provided to improve governance.

