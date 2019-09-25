St Cyril urges Nigerians to support cancer treatment

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A non-profit organisation, St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation has called on Nigerians to donate to the treatment of cancer across the country.

The organisation made this call while reiterating commitment to consistently advocating and provide effective cancer treatment for all patients through investment in treatment centres across the continent.

In a statement signed by the Proprietress of St Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation, Mrs Mojisola Animasaun, the organization revealed that cancer treatment is so much of a huge burden to patients and their relatives.

According to the organisation, “We realized many are faced with financial challenges and so cannot afford and commence treatment promptly.

“In regards, to expand access to the treatment services we have established the St. Cyril Initiative for Patients’ Support (SCIPS) with the objectives to increase the number of cancer patients who have access to treatment and to reduce drastically the delay period between diagnosis and treatment.

“This goal will be achieved by assisting patients who are struggling to financially plan their treatment by offering practical advice and/or financial support. We are working to change the survival rate of cancer patients by reducing treatment commencement lags from the current 6-24 months.

“Since the establishment of S.C.I.P.S, about two (2) patients have successfully benefited from the initiative with the support of our partnership with Pink Oak Trust. For more patients to benefit from S.C.I.P.S, we raised a campaign on our social media platforms to sponsor 100 cycles of chemotherapy in 2019.

“This goal will cost 50,000 naira (fifty thousand naira) per cycle and so we need every assistance we can get to achieve this.

“We are on a mandate to consistently advocate for efficient and effective cancer treatment for all patients and we believe this can be achieved through investment in treatment centres across the continent.

“This laudable project is a huge one and we do not shy from the fact that we need full support from everyone to do this. We are open to collaboration, partnerships and donations from individuals and organizations.

“We have a mission to improve cancer treatment in Nigeria by increasing the number of treatment facilities and providing quality holistic care for patients dealing with cancer.

“The foundation was borne in December 2013 out of the vision to create a platform that advocates for the necessary improvement of cancer care in Nigeria.

“With the support of our donors and sponsors, we opened the Isolo Cancer Treatment Center, in January 2018. The services of the centre include medical oncology consultations, infusion pump administered chemotherapy treatment, laboratory services and Ultrasound Diagnostics, on-site pharmacy, Nutrition and Dietary Consultations and counselling and Psycho-Oncology Consultations.

Speaking on services since one year of its existence, the organization disclosed that, it has been able to make strides in airtel touching lives award, breast, cervical and prostate cancer awareness and screening, breast cancer awareness and lecture on the use of infusion pump at Isolo General Hospital, collaborated with Eko Club International, collaborated with Built4Gog (B4G). Provided 300 breast prosthesis to breast cancer survivors It noted that,

“Although, the operations at the clinic have been quite challenging little from what was expected, yet more than twenty-five patients have been treated at the clinic. “We will continue to lead the action to improve the quality of life of cancer survivors with effective and safe treatment”, it stated.

