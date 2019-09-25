Sowore’s Release: CISLAC demands compliance with court order

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Tuesday, demanded compliance with the court order by the Federal High Court in Abuja on the immediate release of the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Security, DSS.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), who called on the government to respect the rule of law as a strong pillar of democracy.

In a ruling that was delivered by trial Justice Taiwo Taiwo, of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, held that the previous order is issued for the security agency to detain Sowore for 45 days, had elapsed, hence ordering his immediate release from DSS detention.

The statement reads in part, “In view of the new order by the Federal High Court in Abuja calling for the immediate release of the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) demands strict compliance and total respect for the rule of law by Nigeria Government.

“While we are not unaware of the severe consequences that poor compliance to court ruling have brought to Nigeria’s diplomatic image, we maintain and reiterate our position within the context of constitutional provisions that the sanctity and sanity of the rule of law must hesitation be upheld by ensuring prompt release of Sowore, his international passport and other political detainees who had as well secured same court order.”

Meanwhile, the group tasked the government to portray democratic value and protect the nation’s image in the right direction.

“We call on the Government to ensure strict compliance with the court order to showcase its readiness to live by democratic value and portray the nation’s image in the right direction.

“While we work to promote good governance in Nigeria, we must articulate our concerns that further delay or lack of compliance to the rule of law will do more damage to our image as a nation that may further thwart our democratic reputation before international community and investors”, he said.

