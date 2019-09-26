Sowore: Respect the Court by Releasing him, Shehu Sani to Buhari

*** Says disrespect to Court Orders teaches the citizens to resist the law.

***Any citizen held in captivity against the law of his country is a hostage of autocratic power.

By Henry Umoru

SENATOR Shehu Sani has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, respect the Court on pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore by releasing from incarceration. According to him, if Sowore has broken any law, the scale of justice should determine his fate and not the machete of power. Senator Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate first on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, while lampooning the Federal Government for the continued detention of Sowore in spite of the decision of the court, stressed that when a Democratic government disrespect the law, it has therefore defecated on the constitution that legitimized its existence. Also read: In a statement made available to Vanguard yesterday, Shehu Sani who is the Executive Director Centre for Peace and Development, said, “When court orders are disrespected, the laws of the land is desecrated and justice is incinerated.

“When a Democratic government disrespect the law, it defecates on the constitution that legitimized its existence.

“Disrespect for court orders teaches the citizens to resist the law.

“Any citizen of a democratic state held in captivity against the law of his country is a hostage of autocratic power.

“Over the sky of any nation where the commandments of its court are disregarded and disrespected, a cloud of authoritarianism gathers.

“The Government should respect the law and should not be inspired by the lawlessness and psychopathic ideology of Bandits and Insurgents.

“The moral muscles and character of a genuine Democratic Government is its subservience the rule of law.

“If Sowore has broken any law, let the scale of justice determine his fate and not the machete of power.”