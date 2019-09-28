Sowore: CSO raises alarm over alleged plot to drag Justice Taiwo to NJC

…calls for rescue of judiciary from assault, tyranny

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Saturday, raised the alarm over alleged plot to drag a judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, to National Judicial Council, NJC, after ordering the immediate release of the #revolutionnow initiator and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in 2019 presidential election, Omoyele Sowore, from Department of State Security Service, DSS, in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener, CN, Prince Deji Adeyanju, alleging that the plot is coming up because Justice Taiwo’s order to release Sowore from the detention facility of the DSS was not favourable to the government.

The Statement reads in part, “My attention has just been drawn to a plot to drag Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal H/Court number 10, the courageous judge who granted Omoyele Sowore bail before National Judicial Council instead of obeying the order of the court. Though this should come as a rude shock to every patriotic citizen of our country but I am not surprised.

‪”This government since its inception have done the unthinkable and have consistently disobeyed valid court orders. This is a government that has no regard for the rule of law or respect for the doctrine of separation of powers which is the hallmark of constitutional democracy.”

The statement further alleged that “Besides, this particular judge is one of their compliance judges who has given many favorable judgments to the government since 2015 including the initial 45 days detention order of Sowore which the government hurriedly complied with.” The statement also queried, “So why to get angry now because he turned again them this time.”

Meanwhile, the group in the statement called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, CSOs, activists, and media to rescue the judiciary from assault, tyranny, oppression, intimidation, and harassment following the alleged move against Justice Taiwo.

“‪CJN Tanko and every lover of democracy must save the judiciary from this assault of tyranny. Like I always say, it does not matter who’s right is being violated, once we see a violation of the rights of others, we must rise up in their defense. If not, this tyranny is enough to go round.

“Let me conclude by quoting the words of the Magna Carta “No freeman shall be taken, or imprisoned, or outlawed, or exiled, or in any way harmed, nor will we go upon him nor will we send upon him, except by the legal judgement of his peers or by the law of the land. To none will we sell, to none deny or delay, right or justice.” The difference between a jungle and a nation is the rule of law and we must ensure our country is governed on the basis of this.”

