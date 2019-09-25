Sowore: CISLAC demands immediate adherence to court order

By Ezra Ukanwa

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, yesterday demanded total respect for the rule of law in view of the new order by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a statement signed in Abuja, the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Musa called for the immediate release of the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Ibrahim said: “The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre demands strict compliance and total respect for the rule of law by the Nigeria Government.

“While we are not unaware of the severe consequences that poor compliance to court ruling have brought to Nigeria’s diplomatic image, we maintain and reiterate our position within the context of constitutional provisions that the sanctity and sanity of the rule of law must hesitation be upheld by ensuring prompt release of Sowore, his international passport and other political detainees who had as well secured same court order.”

He further stated that while the country works to project good governance, it has to deal with salient issues that try to spoil its reputation before the international community.

“While we work to promote good governance in Nigeria, we must articulate our concerns that further delay or lack of compliance to the rule of law will do more damage to our image as a nation that may further thwart our democratic reputation before international community and investors”, Ibrahim said.

The Managing Director further called on the Federal Government to ensure strict compliance with the court order to showcase its readiness to live by democratic value and portray the nation’s image in the right direction.

