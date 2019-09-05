South East govs won’t apologize to IPOB – Umahi

Says group lacks powers to place travel ban on govs

CHAIRMAN of South East Governors Forum, Dave Umahi on Thursday said that governors in the zone have no apology to tender to the Indeginous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Umahi, who is also the governor of Ebonyi State said that IPOB has no right to place a travel ban on South-East governors and other top politicians from the zone.

Recall that the separatist movement had recently in an open letter to the South East governors, made many demands from the governors for there to be a truce which included open apology.

Briefing State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Umahi said “We have no apology to tender because we did not proscribe them.

“Yes, we are the leaders of the people and we had to speak against their activities.”

The governor also noted that the South East governors did not proscribe IPOB because it didn’t have the power to do so,pointing out that it was the Federal Government that proscribed the group.

He said the group often made empty threats, adding that no responsible government would allow a proscribed group to promote lawlessness.

He boasted that he would inform the members any time he planned to travel out of Nigeria.

According to him, “IPOB have no powers to place travel ban on governors or anyone. I will even tell IPOB any time I intend to travel.”

