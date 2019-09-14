Breaking News
South Africa’s deputy mines minister dies in car accident

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Bavelile Hlongwa has died in a car accident, the country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Saturday.

Hlongwa, 38, who was appointed in May, died on Friday in an accident that also claimed the lives of four other people, the presidency said, according to Reuters report.

Reuters reported that Ramaphosa said in a statement that Hlongwa’s death “is a devastating, untimely loss of a talented young leader who, alongside (Mines) Minister Gwede Mantashe, was playing an important and dynamic role in an important sector of our economy.”

South Africa’s mining industry directly contributes more than 7 per cent of the economy which has been struggling with anaemic growth over the last decade.

