Breaking News
Translate

South African man pleads guilty to raping 7-year-old child in toilet

On 8:35 pmIn Foreign, Newsby

A South African man has pleaded guilty to raping a seven-year-old girl in a restaurant toilet last year, BBC Africa reported.

South Africa rape
Witness saw Nicholas Ninow in the toilet cubicle with the seven-year-old. PHOTO: Gallo Images

Nicholas NinowNicholas NinowNicholas NinowOn the first day of his trial in the city of Pretoria, Nicholas Ninow also pleaded guilty to possession of drugs.

ALSO READ: Use your re-appointment to promote harmonious industrial Relations, NLC tells Ngige

After the attack, a crowdfunding appeal was launched to help cover the cost of the girl’s therapy and rehabilitation.

According to BBC Africa, several recent incidents of gender-based violence including the rape and murder of 19-year-old student Uyinene Mrwetyana in Cape Town – have fuelled protests in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to push for harsher sentences for rapists and murderers.

Vanguard.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.