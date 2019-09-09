A South African man has pleaded guilty to raping a seven-year-old girl in a restaurant toilet last year, BBC Africa reported.

On the first day of his trial in the city of Pretoria, Nicholas Ninow also pleaded guilty to possession of drugs.

After the attack, a crowdfunding appeal was launched to help cover the cost of the girl’s therapy and rehabilitation.

According to BBC Africa, several recent incidents of gender-based violence including the rape and murder of 19-year-old student Uyinene Mrwetyana in Cape Town – have fuelled protests in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to push for harsher sentences for rapists and murderers.

