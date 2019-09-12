South African based-Nigerian singer, Mr. Rise rejoices

… says I wasn’t affected by Xenophobia

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian-born, South Africa based singer, Kene Stanley Obiakanwa also known as Mr Rise, has announced to his fans and well-wishers that he is safe and in Nigeria and was not affected by the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians currently sweeping through South Africa.

“With gratitude to God, it is a thing of Joy to announce to my fans and well-wishers that I am safe and in Nigeria. I was not affected by the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians currently sweeping through the Republic of South Africa,” he said.

The Anambra State-born artiste who recently dropped his new single titled, ‘Naughty’ has been in Nigeria since a couple of weeks, promoting his new single before the outbreak of the xenophobic attacks.

A graduate of Mass Communication from the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, he started his music career about a decade ago as a rapper and songwriter in Lagos, before moving down to Victoria in South Africa.

Mr. Rise who is currently promoting his new single ‘Naughty’, featuring Lagos-based artiste ‘9kins’, has embarked on his club tour across the country and will be in many cities soon.

