South African based-Nigerian singer, Mr. Rise rejoices

On 11:07 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby

… says I wasn’t affected by Xenophobia

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian-born, South Africa based singer, Kene Stanley Obiakanwa also known as Mr Rise, has announced to his fans and well-wishers that he is safe and in Nigeria and was not affected by the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians currently sweeping through South Africa.

Mr. Rise

“With gratitude to God, it is a thing of Joy to announce to my fans and well-wishers that I am safe and in Nigeria. I was not affected by the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians currently sweeping through the Republic of South Africa,” he said.

The Anambra State-born artiste who recently dropped his new single titled, ‘Naughty’ has been in Nigeria since a couple of weeks, promoting his new single before the outbreak of the xenophobic attacks.

A graduate of Mass Communication from the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, he started his music career about a decade ago as a rapper and songwriter in Lagos, before moving down to Victoria in South Africa.

Mr. Rise who is currently promoting his new single ‘Naughty’, featuring Lagos-based artiste ‘9kins’, has embarked on his club tour across the country and will be in many cities soon.

