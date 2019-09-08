…Says Deputy Police Minister fired over xenophobia

South African police boss implicated in xenophobic attacks against Nigerians has been fired, according to Otunba Olusegun Akinsanya, the 2nd National President of the Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ACAN). In this interview, the former Nigeria Ambassador to Ethiopia speaks on our nation’s conduct of international relations among other issues. Excerpts:

By Olayinka Ajayi

How do you describe Nigeria’s foreign policy?

Nigeria’s foreign policy is not static. It is dynamic and it is an extension of our domestic policies. Over the years, there is what is called national interest. It is the articulation of individual, ethnic, economic and political interests. And putting it in a policy framework to guide the conduct of international relations, Nigeria has had Africa, during independence and the pre-independence period, as the centrepiece of our foreign policy. In other words, the interest of Africa determines our foreign policy but it must be in sync with Nigeria’s interest. If anything happens in Ghana, it affects Nigeria. So, friendliness, neighbourliness, protection and welfare of Nigerians abroad and promotion of our culture, social and economic independence, and attracting investments are paramount. During independence, we were more into decolonisation postures, helping liberation movements to be independent.

In fact, many liberation stalwarts like Thabo Mbeki, Cyril Ramaphosa and Nelson Mandela were in Nigeria at a time and supported by our government. Civil servants during the apartheid struggle contributed to the liberation movements and even me, as a young foreign officer, I paid tax to support liberation movements. But Nigeria’s foreign policy has moved from supporting decolonisation of African countries to the pursuit of economic interests, attracting foreign investments, promoting the welfare of nationals and all these come into play in the conduct of our foreign policy. There has been certain fine-tuning that now galvanizes our foreign policy. From what the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said, our government policy is based on a tripod: Security, socio-economic development and anti-corruption. This is the basis of our national interest which has now become our foreign policy. So you cannot have a foreign policy that is different from national interest. Apart from fine-tuning it to make an impact internationally, it is the national interest that guides our foreign policy basically. So I believe we are on the right track.

Amid this, how do you describe lingering attacks on Nigerians by South-Africans?

The Nigerian government reacted appropriately and the Foreign Minister made a statement that “enough is enough”. The Chairman of the Diaspora Commission also made a statement and the High Commissioner to South Africa was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on the attacks. This cannot continue. No responsible government will fold its hands and watch its nationals being killed, maimed and their belongings destroyed. Government has taken a very firm position and it would be addressed squarely at various levels.

The two Presidents will be meeting, the special envoy has been sent to South Africa to address the issue, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister and the High Commissioner to South Africa addressed a press conference and Nigeria put its foot down that the violent attacks have to stop. There has to be a dimensional approach to finding a solution to the problem. Proposals are being put on the table to address the issue, some short term, some long term and in collaboration with the Nigeria Police and the South African Police to have them branded. Nigerians are now showing their grievance that this cannot continue and I believe that, with the multidimensional approach at the highest level of the Presidents and Foreign Ministers and other proposals that are being put in place, we are out to find a solution to this carnage.

But the South African High Commissioner disputed the claim that what happened in his country was xenophobic. Did he call it an element of criminality?

It is not true. Any observer of the South African political system would agree that these are xenophobic attacks. Mozambicans were not attacked, Zimbabweans were not attacked, only Nigerians. There may be an element of criminality in it but it is more fundamental than that. I also heard President Ramophosa saying his country’s criminal justice system is working and that criminality is unacceptable. And that it is contrary to values of Africa’s solidarity and unity.

What about the controversial press conference where a South Africa’s Deputy Commissioner of Police was justifying the attacks on the grounds that foreigners are taking over their land?

One of the appeals that were made by both sides was that the media, especially the social media, must exercise serious restraint in what is being posted on their platforms for the consumption of Nigerians and South Africans. For instance, the one that was trending about the Deputy Police Minister, Bongani Mkougi is not recent. It was made around 2017 and the South African government did not take kindly to that statement. The Deputy Minister of Police who made that statement was sacked.

Why is it that this is now being brought up?

Such is capable of fuelling an already bad situation. There is a need for the media to be more circumspect and ensure that all hands are on deck to find an endurable solution. There must be a meeting of minds to ensure that what unites both countries is more than the differences.

Are there other platforms the issue can be addressed?

Of course, it’s a topical issue, and it can be addressed bilaterally or multilaterally in the interest of international peace and security.

How does the last G7 Summit benefit Africa and Nigeria in particular following the presence of a former Nigeria Minister of Agriculture, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, at the occasion?

G7 is a group of industrialized countries namely, France, United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Canada and Germany. They addressed issues including climate change which US President Donald Trump wasn’t part of; they also talked about trade, Iran nuclear deal and the Hong Kong protests against China. But there is what they call the rallying unity of the G7. We hope President Trump will bend on the issues of trade and Iran especially because the sudden appearance of the Iranian Foreign Minister in France during the meeting showed that there is a movement towards it. And Trump said he has not given up on the possibility of meeting Iran. The issue around Iran has been the possession of a nuclear weapon because this is a deadly weapon and if Iran has it, it may destabilise the Middle East and Trump has been upbeat on the issue. But with the G7 meeting, he has not foreclosed the option of a meeting with Iran. On the issue of climate change, Trump said he’s not part of the Paris convention and you know that climate change is a matter of concern to humanity and even to Africans that are the lowest sources of the ozone layer depleting countries. But what Trump said is that he likes clean water and clean air but he’s more concerned about the prosperity of Americans. So the climate issue was not very prominent because they had a one-page communique which does not address climate change because of the position of Trump and he’s a major player.

The next G7 Summit will be hosted by the US in Florida. There is a semblance of unity that is now coming up and there is a sort of movement on global trade and how to minimize the trade war between China and the US. Hopefully, there may be some breakthrough when Trump hosts the next G7 Summit next year. For Africa, when there is global trade, it has effects on Africa. Nigeria was not a part of the meeting, so there was no need expecting that our President would go there except if we are in the position as the Chairman of the African Union. The current Chairman of AU is Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and he was there with some heads of key African institutions. I know that the AU is normally invited because I was in the African Union. It was in that capacity that Dr Akinwunmi Adesina was invited because he is the President of African Development Bank, ADB. He (Adesina) is in charge of that solid institution vested with the responsibility of financing projects in Africa. This explains what you saw on social media when Dr Adesina was spotted hugging US President Donald Trump. Dr Adesina was not there to represent Nigeria but was in the G7 Summit to represent the most important financial institution in Africa, ADB.

What is your perspective on the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development, TICAD?

President Muhammadu Buhari was there on a multilateral platform. But when you have a multilateral conference, you have side talks with other delegations. It is a usual practice but he (Buhari) was there to represent Nigeria on her relations with Japan and at the global multilateral level. You are aware that the Japanese are very much in our development, so the purpose of the conference was, first, at the multi-lateral level and then at the bilateral level between Nigeria and Japan.

What, in your view, is the implication of visa reciprocity between the US and Nigeria?

It’s Nigerians that go to the US and, when you talk about reciprocity, how many Americans come to Nigeria?

But it is expensive for Americans to visit Nigeria considering…

Americans that come to Nigeria are either those in multi-businesses or Nigerians with American passports, they use their American passports to go to America and use their Nigerian passports when they are coming to Nigeria. The numbers are disproportional and I think the two governments should sit down to resolve the disagreement. We have a platform for bilateral discussions between Nigeria and the US. I have had the opportunity to serve in that platform for many years. There are delegations across inter-ministerial agencies, mediation, businessmen, internal affairs who meet periodically either in the US or in Nigeria to discuss all aspects of our bilateral relations and I am sure that this element would come up. Reciprocity is a key element of diplomacy. But in applying reciprocal engagement, you need to do a lot of work. It’s like people talking about xenophobic attacks in South-Africa, that we must do something about it.

If we reciprocate by shutting down Shoprite, shutting-up Multichoice among others in Nigeria and asking all the Christians faithful to return home, we will be the loser. But that does not mean that it will justify the killing of our people in South African or raising the visa fee into Nigeria unnecessarily. It must be subject to extensive bilateral negotiations and engagement to put your points on the table. We have to do it if we want a relationship in terms of inter-dependence of nations. So there must be efforts to sit at the table to sort out the problems between our two countries. That is diplomacy and that is how it is done. There might be an occasion for tit-for-tat but it takes a while to build relationships. Nigeria has invested a lot in these countries that it is not for our government to be abrasive. We have to make a lot of painstaking efforts at the governmental level, at the business level, even at the face based level, to see how we can cushion relationship.

Vanguard