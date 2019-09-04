DAUD Olatunji

Scores of the National Association of Nigerian Students, on Wednesday, took to the street in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital to protest the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

The NANS led by it’s National Public Relations Officer, Azeez Adeyemi declared war on South African nationals and their businesses in Nigeria, warning them to leave the country on or before Monday next week to avert grave penalty. declared war

Adeyemi said NANS’ anger and ‘quit the country’ directive to the South African nationals, were precipitated by the wanton killing of Nigerians in South Africa, looting of their properties and the inability of the authority to arrest the situation.

He said: “The anger of Nigerians especially our constituency, seems to have gotten to a point of real reaction against South Africans and their businesses in Nigeria.

“Clearly, our detest to anything that has to do with the South Africans is not unconnected to the spate of killings of our people in their country which has now taken another gear.

“As students, we had embarked on mild struggles in the past against this inhuman act of the South Africans but the animals in human flesh have proven to us that, they can only stop if we up our actions against them.

“It is, however, important to note that it is either they stop the killing of our people or we pursue these evil perpetrators to the gate of hell.

“Going forward, as young people who originally own this country and we would not wait for President Muhammadu Buhari who has refused to take leadership and decisive position on the menace of the South Africa.

“To this end, we have decided not to attack these disgruntled elements until they defile our instructions which goes does.

“Firstly: All South African businesses must close every kind of business transactions (most especially the Stanbic IBTC) opened at any point with our people in the next 12 hours.

“Secondly: By Thursday morning, All South African business operating in Nigeria must shutdown totally as our comrades have been strategically positioned across the 36 states of the federation to combat stubborn outlets and destroy in totality their goods and properties.

“Thirdly: South Africans living in Nigeria must leave our country latest by Monday morning as we shall confront them with the trailer of Aluta if they refuse to leave by Monday morning.

“Now to Nigerians, we would not want this evildoer to tactically set us against ourselves and to avoid this, we appeal to you to as a matter of urgency, end your transactions with any South African firm in Nigeria such as; withdraw all your money at Stanbic IBTC today (Wednesday) and move your money to other peaceful banks in the country as adherence to this instruction will do a lot of good to our country and as well go a long way in saving the lives of our people in South Africa”.

Vanguard