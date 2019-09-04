Breaking News
Breaking: Kidnapped CMD of Irrua specialist hospital Okogbenin released

The kidnapped Chief Medical Director of the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Prof. Sylvanus Okogbenin, has been released.

Mr Danmallam Mohammed, the Edo State Commissioner of Police who confirmed the release said the CMD was released unharmed.(NAN)

