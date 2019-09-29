Sound Sultan unveils plans for Jungle Story 2

Tolulope Abereoje

Nigerian musician, Lanre Fasasi (stage name: Sound Sultan) has unveiled details for the second edition of his star-studded broadway-styled musical, tagged Jungle Story 2.

The highly anticipated show, which features many of Nigeria’s most prominent actors and musicians, is scheduled to hold from Friday, October 4th to Sunday 6th at Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island with the weekend events showing twice, 3 pm and 7 pm respectively.

Jungle Story 2, a sequel to the successful edition he had in 2018 is produced by his Naija Ninja productions.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the name Jungle Story, Sound Sultan noted that it was his opinion on the events and occurrences in the country.

“The story is about a land that became a jungle because the motherland cast a spell on its people that whosoever indulged in corruption would be transformed into animals and over the years one transformation after the other it became a full-fledged jungle,” he said.

Celebrities on the line-up for the show include Femi Kuti, Odunlade, Osas Ajibade, Femi Branch, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Lasisi Elenu, AY, Yaw, MI, Buchi, Basket Mouth, Kate Henshaw, Harry Songz, Helen Paul, Ninja Band, Johnny Drille, Crown Troupe, Wale Ojo, Poco Lee, 2Baba, Seyi Shay, Dare Art-Alade, Senator and others.

