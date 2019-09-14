Breaking News
Son shines in Tottenham’s 4-0 Crystal Palace demolition

Spurs were 4-0 up by half-time against Crystal Palace to record just their second win of the season as Son Heung-min scored twice, while Erik Lamela and an own goal from Patrick van Aanholt rounded off the scoring on a miserable day for the Eagles.

Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (bottom) celebrates with Tottenham Hotspur’s Argentinian midfielder Erik Lamela after he scores the team’s first goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on September 14, 2019. (Photo / AFP)

Tottenham joins Manchester United and Chelsea on eight points from five games, but Liverpool protected the only 100 percent record in the league by reacting to a slow start in style.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino hoped that the end of the European transfer window would settle his squad and the Champions League finalists looked more like their old selves by tearing apart Palace from the off.

Son was the star of the show as the South Korean opened the scoring then finished off a fine team move by volleying home Serge Aurier’s cross after Van Aanholt deflected a cross into his own net.

Harry Kane was unable to build on his goalscoring form for England, but did play a part in the fourth as his cross was turned home by Lamela.

