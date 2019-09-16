Breaking News
Translate

SON adopts 10 standards to enhance operations in oil, gas

On 12:48 amIn Energy, Newsby

by Prince Okafor

THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has adopted 10 America Petroleum Institute, API, Standards for the nation’s oil and gas industry.

Standards Organisation of Nigeria

 

Director-General/Chief Executive, SON, Osita Aboloma, who disclosed this during a joint Technical Committee meeting on Oil and Gas/Petroleum and Petro Chemicals event in Lagos, said the standards would impact positively on the industry.

Aboloma, who was represented by Director, Standards Development, Mrs Chinyere Egwuonwu, revealed that the standards were very relevant to Nigeria.

Also read:Breaking: Saipem, Daewoo, Chiyoda win $10bn NLNG train 7 project

According to him, adopting of international standards as the national standard is not a new development, especially where the standards are elaborated by global leaders such as API who since 1919 have established clout for convening subject matter experts in establishing, maintaining and distributing consensus standards for the oil and gas industry.

He said: “The API standards being adopted are recognised not only for their technical specifications but also for their third party accreditation which facilitates acceptance by international bodies and has been a cornerstone in developing standards for the worldwide oil and natural gas industry.”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.