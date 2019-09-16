SON adopts 10 standards to enhance operations in oil, gas

by Prince Okafor

THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has adopted 10 America Petroleum Institute, API, Standards for the nation’s oil and gas industry.

Director-General/Chief Executive, SON, Osita Aboloma, who disclosed this during a joint Technical Committee meeting on Oil and Gas/Petroleum and Petro Chemicals event in Lagos, said the standards would impact positively on the industry.

Aboloma, who was represented by Director, Standards Development, Mrs Chinyere Egwuonwu, revealed that the standards were very relevant to Nigeria.

According to him, adopting of international standards as the national standard is not a new development, especially where the standards are elaborated by global leaders such as API who since 1919 have established clout for convening subject matter experts in establishing, maintaining and distributing consensus standards for the oil and gas industry.

He said: “The API standards being adopted are recognised not only for their technical specifications but also for their third party accreditation which facilitates acceptance by international bodies and has been a cornerstone in developing standards for the worldwide oil and natural gas industry.”

