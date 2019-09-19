Sokoto govt approves 300 million naira for WAEC, NECO exams

Governor Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the release of three hundred million naira, for the payment of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) as well as National Examination Council (NECO), exams of the students in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Public relations officer of the State Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Nura Bello Maikwanci, and released to journalists in the state.

According to the statement, “in order to ensure the prompt release of the results of its indigenes who sat for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations, the Sokoto State Government has paid N300 Million Naira (Three Hundred Million Naira) to the two bodies for the 2018/2019 examinations, as part of the costs due to them”

The statement explained that the amount is meant for the payment of examinations fees for students who sat for the two examinations as it is expected that with this development the results of the students would soon be released. The statement, therefore, enjoined parents and students to exercise more patience, saying the government is doing everything possible to ensure the release of their results in good time.