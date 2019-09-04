Soccer stars Project with Ned Nwoko screens 536 players as 60 selected in Delta

By Chris Onuoha

The 3days Screening Exercise of 60Goals Soccer Star Project has commenced in Delta state at Township Stadium, Asaba. It kickedoff on an impressive note, with massive turnouts of young, skillful and vibrant soccer talents, well represented in their different football teams/Academy to be screened by Foreign Coaches and soccer analyst.

The Delta State Screening Exercise was declared open with an official kick-ball by Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, joined by Nigeria-International, lengendary footballer, Amb. John Fashanu and other Team Members of the Project. As reported by our correspondent, over 158 players participated in the Day1 Screening Exercise, and 31 Players were selected for endorsements, while on Day2, 378 Participating Players were screened, with more 29Players shortlisted. The Exercise ended on the Day3, with the confirmation of 25 selected Players.

However, about 536 Players Participated in the 60Goals Soccer Star Project, at Asaba, Delta State. According to some of the participating players, they told our correspondent that the scouting exercise was significantly amazing, giving young talents the opportunity to become world class football stars.

The Delta state exercise of 60Goals Soccer Stars Project is packaged and powered by Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation. Last week over 350 players participated in the lagos exercise with impressive impact activities and international endorsement deals.

Ms. Jane Ndubuisi, Francis Ikechukwu, former national under 23 player ended the efforts of the grand patron, foreign coaches, members of 60Goals Soccer Stars Project and participating soccer talents. The exercise will also take place in over 12states.

Vanguard