SMASHED campaign: BSG, Collingwood target 14, 000 underage drinkers

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Beer Sectoral Group (BSG) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in collaboration with the Collingwood Learning Incorporated and Thespian Theatre said they are targeting 14,000 students in 2019 through SMASHED, an underage drinking campaign.

SMASHED is a global theatre-in-education program initiated by Collingwood Learning Incorporated in the United Kingdom. It has engaged over 500,000 young persons in 20 countries, since 2004.

Speaking in Lagos at the launch of the program, BSG Chairman, Mr. Jordi Borut Bel said: “We are delighted to support the adoption of the SMASHED underage drinking program as it strengthens activities that are currently being undertaken by individual member companies to ensure that our products are not sold to or consumed by persons under the age of 18 years”.

Borut Bel noted that the project, which commenced in May 2019 in Edo State, would move on to Anambra and Enugu States in September and October, covering over 60 public and private schools and reaching over 14,000 students; adding that, “the expectation of the BSG is that the program will be scaled-up to involve at least six additional states in Nigeria by 2020 with plans for wider coverage in the coming years”.

Chief Executive Officer of Thespian Theatre, Ms. Ayo Jaiyesinmi, stated: “We will continue to partner with the BSG and local health and education authorities in ensuring that the program addresses issues related with underage drinking among Nigerian youths.”

