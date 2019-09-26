Breaking News
Slovakia win appeal against Euro qualifying stadium ban

Slovakia have won their appeal against a one-match stadium closure for the Euro 2020 qualifier against Wales in Trnava next month, UEFA announced on Thursday.

European football’s governing body had imposed the closure on Slovakia for fans’ “racist chanting” during their game against Hungary in Budapest last month.

But UEFA has now downgraded the punishment to a 15,000-euro fine ($16,403) for “provocative political messages”.

Slovakian supporters chanted anti-Hungarian songs during their team’s 2-1 win on September 9.

On Wednesday, the Slovak Football Association had said that schoolchildren may have been invited to watch the match against Wales on October 10 if its appeal had been rejected.

The Football Association of Wales had said earlier this week the decision to play the game behind closed doors would “harshly affect” Wales supporters who had already paid for travel costs to attend the match.

Slovakia currently sit in the second and final qualification spot in Group E, three points and two places above Wales, who have a game in hand.

