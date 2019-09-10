CO-FOUNDER and Chief Executive Officer, Skysenx Ltd, Laye Eselemo, has lamented the high number of graduates without skills in the country, saying the company will establish a tech school in Warri to bridge the gap.

Speaking, yesterday, during an event to mark the end of its TechCamp for kids in Warri, Eselemo explained that Skysenx would be providing the technical know-how for graduates in Warri and environs to improve their level of information technology compliance, adding that the TechCamp for kids programme was organised due to the increased demand for technological skills for children.

He said: “In the course of this our programme for kids and teenagers, a lot of parents demanded for continuity of the programme, making different suggestions to the management and this has encouraged us to start a technology school in Warri which will run simultaneously twice weekly with the normal school curriculum.”

Also speaking, Co-founder and Manager of Skysenx Ltd, Norman Osaruyi, described the company as the answer to all technological needs of the people living in Warri and appealed to multinationals, government agencies and telecommunications companies to sponsor the subsequent editions of the programme to accommodate more kids and teenagers.

He said: “Sponsorship is key, and we believe that it will broaden the program to accommodate more persons especially those that cannot afford the fees. Skysenx is a modern day technology company, we build different products, both software and hardware.”