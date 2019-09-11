PUREGen Africa, PURE’s entity in Africa has introduced six products by PURE to the Nigerian market — Daily Build Capsules, Daily Build Liquid, Cleanse, Organic Sulfur, SleepTrim and Mila — after securing approval and license from the National Agency for Food & Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

These six products, some of PURE’s best sellers, will help serve an area with an estimated population of 200 million and a health-conscious, growing middle class. A recent University of Lagos study showed that eighty-six per cent of Nigerian students use dietary supplements, a booming market and dynamic opportunity for PURE.

“We are truly excited that PURE is leading the way in Africa by providing world-class products and economic prosperity to individuals and families across the land. PURE is committed to Nigeria and we are very confident that we will continue to partner with our distributors, the community and government agencies in the country to build a prosperous economy for all stakeholders. We are not just providing health solutions but also providing wealth opportunities to a population in need of employment” – Ben Peter, PURE’s Vice President of Business Development of EMEA.

The official launch of products by PURE in the Nigerian market, a much-anticipated event is slated for the 31st of August 2019 to hold at Jevenix Event Centre on 21. Isaac John Street, GRA Ikeja Lagos. But to show its commitment to the society, PURE has lined up a string of activities which would include a nationwide tour, charity visits to orphanages and hospitals, a roadshow, and a Health walk and more to sensitize Nigerians on the massive health and wealth solutions that the company brings.

PURE Independent Business Owners and Preferred Customers can purchase and pick up products immediately at the Nigeria office. The Nigeria office also offers free shipping of products throughout the country with the finest customer service 24-hour response.

VANGUARD