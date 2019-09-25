Breaking News
Siasia gradually sliding into depression, needs urgent help — Godwin Enakhena

By Emmanuel Okogba

Ex-Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia needs urgent help as he is gradually sliding into depression according to Sports Journalist Godwin Enakhena.

Samson Siasia
Also an ex-international, he is facing a very trying period as he did not only get a life ban from football but also has his mother being held hostage by kidnappers.

Enakhena took to Instagram to share a recent conversation he had with the silver winning Olympics coach. He wrote, “Samson Siasia said to me this morning “Godwin, I am not fine. I have not been fine since July and Aug. I don’t know if I will ever be…”. Siasia’s mom is still with her kidnappers and the police have told him the guys have not been traced because they’re using thuraya satellite phones. A negotiator has also been taken in with the money he took to the kidnappers. Siasia is also fighting a life ban by FIFA from football. He’s gradually sliding into depression. Help Siasia now!”


His 79-year-old mother, Beauty Ogere, was kidnapped on July 5th. On August 25th, world football governing body, FIFA, banned him for life after he was found guilty of match-fixing.

