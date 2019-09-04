Shoprite Nigeria condemns Xenophobia

In a statement today, the Shoprite Group strongly condemned any kind of violence and intimidation against the citizens and businesses of countries on the African continent and anywhere in the world.

The retailer is highly concerned about the acts of xenophobic violence against foreign nationals that sporadically flare up and the resultant rhetoric of intolerance that is levelled against foreigners and the platform this creates for criminals to exploit it.

As a company with deep African roots who employs thousands of African nationals and works to bring affordable prices to consumers in 15 countries on the continent, we would like to see an end to xenophobia across the continent.

Several stores in South Africa, Nigeria and Zambia are today unable to open due to protest action and extensive damage has been done to several supermarkets over the past 24 hours, impacting the lives of millions of law abiding people.

“We remain committed to engage with Government, industry and consumer groups so that decisive action is taken against those involved in violent crimes and intimidation against foreign nationals as well as to convey our strong position against xenophobia,” the Group said.

Vanguard