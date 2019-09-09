We’ll protest on Tuesday, Shi’ites alert Nigerians

By Luminous Jannamike

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, have said they will, on Tuesday, embark on a peaceful protest across major cities in the country to mark the Ashurah Islamic rites.

In a statement issued by the President of IMN’s Media Forum, Ibrahim Musa, the Islamic sect raised the alarm over alleged plots by security agents to attack its members and unsuspecting Nigerians during the Ashurah processions in order to smear the Movement’s public image.

The Shi’ites, however, urged Nigerians and the international community to be on the alert and hold government responsible should violence breakout as they observe their streets procession.

The statement reads in part, “We want the world to note that our event on Tuesday is a peaceful solemn mourning procession that would not harm anybody and it is a religious duty to us.

“In all the years since the Ashura procession started in Nigeria, participants have never once resorted to violence even in the face of a bloody history of attacks against them by the brutal might of the state.

“So, the Islamic Movement wishes to alert the general public and the security agents that government plans to kill innocent security personnel, journalists and some members of the public so as to later put the blame on our members.

“We, therefore, call on security personnel, journalists and members of the public to be particularly extra vigilant.”

