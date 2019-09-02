Shamelessness among African politicians too shameful — 2Baba

By Ayo Onikoyi

Afro-pop music singer, Innocent Idibia, a.k.a 2Baba has expressed his displeasure with the manner of shamelessness African politicians conduct themselves.

While urging politicians to continue in their shamelessness because they would soon be held responsible for their actions in government, he noted that the entire educational system in Africa needs urgent overhauling.

“The shamelessness among African politicians is becoming too shameful. You people should continue, you all would be held responsible for your actions soon. Our entire education and value system needs to change in Africa”, he wrote on his twitter page.

Reacting to 2Baba’s comment, a fan stated that though the singer had spoken well, but he should have played his part by partaking in the 2017 peaceful protest which he later pulled out from.

“You’ve spoken well sir, but if you would have came out for that protest things might have changed by now. Nelson Mandela was not scared see where his bravery has lead South Africa to”, to which 2Baba responded saying; “You can start it too my guy. who was Nelson Mandela before the struggle? And what do you think has actually changed in South Africa.”

He added; “I’m tired of some idiots coming here to to talk about cancelling protest. Those of you that are not cowards, what have you done.”

Vanguard