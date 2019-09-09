By Bashir Bello

Not fewer than 3,000 husbands of married adolescent girls are to be engaged on Sexual and Reproductive Health, SRH by Save the Children International, SCI to reduce health issues and complications that come with early child marriages in Katsina State.

Coordinator, SCI Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health, ARSH, Dr Kabir Bello Maimaje, disclosed this when he announced that the SRH safe space under it projects will soon commence in the state.

Dr Bello said the persons would be engaged on how to support their teenage wives healthwise.

He further said 5,000 of the married adolescent girls would also be engaged to make decisions about their Sexual and Reproductive Health.

According to him, “there are two (2) categories of adolescents we would engage for the Sexual and Reproductive Health, SRH. We have unmarried and married adolescents. For the married adolescents – we have 5,000 adolescent girls and 3,000 husbands of the adolescent girls (those marrying girls less than 18 years).

Also read:

“We are targeting 3,000 of the husbands of the adolescent girls, we would engage them so that they will know how to support them (the married adolescent girls or their wives) on issues concerning their health to avoid complications.

“We would engage them on issues like family planning, hygiene, ANC, delivery, immunization and family life.

“For the unmarried category, we target 6,000 boys and 8,000 girls. And they would be engaged on issues of skills, hygiene and others.

“So altogether, we are targeting 22,000 for the SRH this year. And it will be conducted separately for girls and for boys in the categories.

“To this end, we will train 80 facilitators who will conduct the SRH safe space in the two local governments, Sandamu and Rimi LGAs selected for the project,” Dr. Bello stated.

Vanguard