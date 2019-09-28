Serial killings: Rivers assembly alarmed as numbers of victims change

…Says Gracious David West not alone in the criminality

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

Rivers State House of Assembly, RVHA, has urged Police in the state to look beyond Gracious David West, arrested prime suspect of serial killing of women, to fish out probable collaborators at large.

RVHA made the appeal weekend in Port Harcourt when the House Adhoc Committee on Serial Killings visited Rivers Command of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, where the lawmakers learned that the suspect had killed as much as 17 women in fresh confessions.

Chairman of the House Adhoc Committee on Serial Killings, Kelechi Wogu, said, “The police should continue its good works over the matter. We want the serial killers, not just a serial killer. This young man is not alone. As police, you have given us hope.

“All we are begging of you people is that whatever those murdered girls may have done, they deserve justice. Let these miscreants not go free. You have not only saved the lives of Rivers people but lives of Nigerians. People like this (Gracious) can’t be in our midst.





“Having named over six to seven states where he had committed this crime and escaped all only be apprehended through efforts of SARS and others in Rivers, who knows the extent he has really gone.

“First he said it was seven, next he said nine, 15 and today it is 17. I know it will get to 20 tomorrow by the time we come back here. There are so many things this man hasn’t said. Let him not go free.”

On Further critical confessions by Gracious, Wogu fumed, “For him to tell us that he went to a hotel and a Director saw him with a knife and concealed it without coming to report to the police is worrisome. That hotel should be sealed and the Director arrested.”

Earlier during the House visit, SARS Commander in Rivers, Geovinus Uchenna, had called on the state assembly to fashion out a law to address the emerging manner of killings in hotels.

He told the Committee, “Hotel security, like the CCTV cameras the Commissioner of Police directed, should be looked into by House to ensure compliance. Am sure at the end of your assignment, you should come out with a bill to address security in hospitality businesses.

“I say so because this is the first time in Nigeria we are witnessing this typed of organized killings, but to God be the glory, since his arrest, we have not witnessed any related incident from anywhere.”