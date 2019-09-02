Breaking News
Translate

Serena advances to U. S. Open quarter-finals in spite ankle injury

On 8:14 amIn Sportsby

 Serena Williams needed a medical time out in the second set of her 6-3 6-4 win over Petra Martic on Sunday to get treatment on her right ankle.

Serena Williams of the United Sates returns the ball during her game against Maria Sharapova of Russia during for the Round 1 women’s Singles match at the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on August 26, 2019 (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)

Williams however recovered to advance to the U.S. Open quarter-finals.

She fell to the court at 2-2 in the second set after charging to the net to hit a volley that sailed long.

UPDATED: Boko Haram sacks Chibok village, sets house ablaze(Opens in a new browser tab)

The 37-year-old American eighth seed got treatment on her ankle during the changeover and appeared to be fine, smacking 38 winners on a sunny day at Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Williams blasted her fourth ace on match point to see off 28-year-old Croatian Martic and reach the last eight, where she will face Wang Qiang of China for the first time. (Reuters/NAN).

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.