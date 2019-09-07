Breaking News
Senator Musa lauds tribunal’s ruling on Niger East

By Dirisu Yakubu

The lawmaker representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Sani Musa,  yesterday  commended the decision of the National Assembly Elections Tribunal sitting in Minna, the Niger state capital  striking out the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senatorial candidate, Ibrahim Isyaku  in the 2019 general elections.

Mr. Isyaku, it will be recalled, filed the suit challenging the eligibility of Senator Sani Musa to contest the election on the ground that former Sen. David Umaru was also parading himself and campaigning as the All Progressives Congress, APC,  flag bearer just as Sen. Sani Musa did.

In the ruling however, Justice Oluyemi said the failure of the petitioners to join David Umaru in the suit was fatal as “you cannot shave a man’s head in his absence.”

The petitioner had also claimed that Senator Musa was a contractor to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC urging the tribunal  to void his candidacy. The tribunal however found no merit on the claims and subsequently dismissed the suit in favour of Senator Sani Musa.

While commending the commitment and dedication of the members in seeing that justice was done in the case, the lawmaker called on Isyaku to join hands with him to take the Senatorial District to the next level.

He said,  “I wish to invite Mr. Isyaku to join hands with me to move our zone and the state forward. I want to reiterate that I will never betray the mandate given to me by the good people of Niger East Senatorial District and my party, APC.

“If there is anything, I am ready to repose the confidence of my constituents through people-oriented legislations and to chart  a new course that will bring developmental projects to my constituency and the entire Niger State.”

