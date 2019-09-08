Senator involved in fatal auto crash responding to treatment, says Aide

Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, who was involved in a fatal auto crash on Sept. 5, is in good condition and responding to treatment in hospital, Mr Olumide Akunrinlola, the Senator’s media aide has said.

Akunrinlola, in a statement on Sunday in Okitipupa, said although the auto crash was fatal but no life was lost in the accident which involved four occupants.

He said: “Although the accident is fatal but no life was lost and I can confirm to you that the senator and other occupants in the vehicle were responding to treatments.”

The accident occurred at Igbara Oke along Ilasha – Akure road, a suburb of Akure, Ondo state capital.

Sen. Tofowomo alongside Mr Banji Okunomo, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for Ondo 2020 as well as two other PDP women stalwarts were on their way to Ibadan for a function on the fateful day.