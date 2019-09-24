By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has summoned the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi over what it described as the status of the Police College located at Tai Local Government Area (16A) of Rivers State, other Police Colleges and their implication to Rising Insecurity in the State and Nigeria as a country.

Also asked to appear before the Senate alongside the Minister of Police Affairs, is the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

They are also expected to brief the Upper Chamber on the way forward in achieving a standardized training environment for police officers as a foundation stone to the nation’s policing efficiency.

The Senate has also urged the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police (IGP), Abubakar Adamu to intervene in the deteriorating condition of the Police College in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State as a matter of national security to restore it to what it described as acceptable and fit environment with office building facilities, hospital and staffing compliments worthy of a standard Police College.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Barinada Mpigi, Rivers South East and co- sponsored by nine others.

The motion is entitled, “The deteriorating status of the Police College located at Tai Local Government Area (16A) of Rivers State and its implication to Rising Insecurity in the State and the Nation.”

The Upper Chamber has also asked the Nigerian Police Service Commission to take adequate measures and inventory of Police Colleges in the nation to ensure that in all ramifications the standard meets acceptable global limits, especially as these Colleges are the foundation grounds for efficient policing in the nation.

The Senate has also mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to work with the Police Establishment, with a view to hastening the return of effective and adequate global standards, office facilities, environmental and health facilities not only to the Police College at Tat LGA, but to the entire Police Colleges in the Nation.

Presenting the motion, Senator Mpigi said that The Senate: “Conscious of its primary role in the preservation of the security, lives and property of citizens especially through its oversight functions on the activities and performance of security agencies and the Police;

“Aware that it was to ensure efficient security of lives and property of citizens through the Institution of a well trained Police Force, that led to the establishment of Police Colleges as branches of State Police Commands, and charged with training of effective police officers, for the prevention and detection of crimes, protection of lives and properties, preservation of law and order, due enforcement of laws and arrest of offenders; and such functions to be better performed within an environment provided with the enabling institutional infrastructure, equipment, staffing and other necessities befitting of the Nigerian police command;

“Disturbed that the Police College, existing in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, and which serves for the training of police officers from across the nation; and has a special impact on the 7 Local Government Areas that make up the Rivers South East Senatorial District the heart of Rivers State and Nigeria’s oil producing industry has become a hot bed of cult violence, insecurity and militancy involving security agencies and has been virtually abandoned at the brink of collapse, with ram-shackled buildings, un-inhabitable environment, poor staffing management and other facilities that makes the College unfit habitation for police training and inadequate and required induction of the best practices that equip police officers to perform creditably in crime prevention, detection, safety, security and general policing.”

According to him, the Senate is “Worried that the Police College at Tai Local Government Area, Rivers State has been allowed to deteriorate virtually in all areas of its status that if measured vis-a-vis its projected functions, it is close to zero. The Police College is therefore in a steady degeneration, especially within its institutional settings, and through its poorly inducted officer trainees scattered in areas of police operations across the nation.

The Senator further said that the Senate “Acknowledges that with this present state of the College instead of being ready to train quality police officers, or primed to check and combat insecurity, law and order in Tai LGA and in the entire Rivers State and the nation in general has itself become an urgent public security concern. This situation makes it imperative that the ugly decaying status of the College must be arrested timely and reversed for improved security of Rivers State and our nation in general.”

Vanguard