Senate president congratulates Buhari, APC over victory

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the president’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in its entirety.

Lawan in a statement on Wednesday by his Spokesperson, Ola Awoniyi said that the judgment had put a judicial seal on the mandate freely given to the president by Nigerians in the Feb.23 presidential election.

Lawan urged the president to accept the affirmation of his election as a reminder of the confidence of Nigerians in his capacity to continue to lead the country to greatness.

The senate president said Nigerian people had great expectations from the “Next Level Agenda” of the president and further pledged full cooperation of the National Assembly in the pursuit of the best interest of the Nigerian people.

Lawan also commended the petitioners for using the judicial window prescribed by the constitution in seeking redress for their grievances and urged them to join hands with the government and the Nigerian people in the important task of nation-building.(NAN)

Vanguard