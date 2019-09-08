By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

FORMER deputy chief whip of the Senate, Senator Francis Alimikhena yesterday retained his seat as the Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District as the Tribunal late yesterday in its ruling g dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Hon Abubakar Momoh.

The trubunal in a bid to meet the constitional requirements of 180 days to dispose election cases also delivered judgement on the petition filed by candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Esan West/Esan Central and Igueben Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Patrick Idiake against Hon Joe Edionwele of the Peoples Democratic Party which was thrown out for lack of merit.

Idiake had approached the tribunal to declare him winner since according to him election did not hold in Unit nine Ward nine of Esan West local government area and that the election of Edionwele was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the electoral act.

But the three-man tribunal in a unanimous judgment said the petitioners did not prove allegations of corrupt practices beyond reasonable doubts.

“The court cannot act on speculation on documents dumped on the tribunal without evidential value. The tribunal is duty bound to discredit incredible witnesses.

“The petitioners’ witnesses did not speak to the document. The case of the petitioners must succeed on its strength and not the respondent.

“The petitioners made several emphasis on Unit Nine Ward Nine whose incidence was caused by its witness who stopped INEC from carrying out its functions and he is turning around to accuse them.

“There are evidences that materials were made available by INEC but PW10 did not allow them carry out their functions.

“The petitioners’ claim before us have failed. They failed to prove their case. The petition is dismissed and the return of the first respondent as winner of the election is upheld.”

In the case of Alimikhena, the tribunal affirmed his election and declared that the petitions filed by Momoh and the PDP lacked merit and credible evidence and was subsequently dismissed

The three-man panel held that the witnesses called to give evidence on the educational qualification only relied on paragraphs in the petition and did not render original results for the tribunal sighting.

The tribunal said there was no evidence to show Alimikhena impersonated and that the petitioner failed to prove non-qualification.

It said the petitioners introduced new allegations in its reply when they alleged that Senator Alimikhena forged primary school leaving certificate.

The tribunal ruled that reply should not be used as a repair kit to fix facts not pleaded in the petition.

On the issue of not scoring majority of lawful votes, the tribunal said the 18 witnesses called by the petitioners did not provide evidence of cancelled results, over voting and that ‘the witness is not a witness of truth.’

“There was no evidence to show over voting. The evidences from witnesses were hearsay. The witnesses were not eye witnesses.

“The forensic expert called by the petitioners does not qualify as an expert. His evidence was mere arithmetic calculation and academic exercise. His value is worthless.

“The petitioners have not demonstrated that if all the results are properly collated, they would have scored majority of lawful votes.”

“There was no credible evidence to prove voter buying, non-compliance with electoral act and corrupt practices.”