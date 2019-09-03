Security man accused of stealing N12m from hospital’s safe

By Onozure Dania

A security man, Asimiyu Lawal, who allegedly stole N12 million from the safe box of a specialist hospital at Mushin, was yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Igbosere.

Lawal, who resides at 6, Olawoye Street off Kola, Alagbado, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of constructive damage and stealing preferred against him by the Police.

The prosecutor Inspector Jimoh Joseph, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 16, at about 12a.m.

He said the incident took place at 26, Fagbero Street, Idi-Araba Mushin, at Specialist Hospital, Lagos.

Joseph said the defendant, with intent to steal, damaged one office safe box valued N300,000, property of one Dr. Ayantola Oladipo, and stole N12 million from the safe.

According to the prosecutor, the offence is punishment under Section 339 (1) (2) and 287 (7), of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

The magistrate, Mrs A. A. Runsewe, granted him bail in the sum of N1 million, with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must be gainfully employed, show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State government and have their addresses verified.

Runsewe adjourned the case to September 25 for mention.

Vanguard