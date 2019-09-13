Security: Katsina NYSC demands increase in personnel deploy to camp

By Bashir Bello

The Coordinator, Katsina State National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Ahijdo Yahaya has demanded an increase in number of security personnel deployed to its camp.

The Coordinator made the demand when he paid a courtesy visit on the Army Commander in charge of the 17 Brigade Nigerian Army Katsina State, Col. W. B. Idris in his office on Thursday.

Yahaya said the number of personnel deployed to the camp are inadequate when compared to the number of corps members mobilized to the state.

He commended the commander for the synergy the Army has maintained with the NYSC over the years.

“We are here to thank you for the wonderful synergy the Army has maintained with the NYSC over the years especially during and after the Orientation Courses for Corps Members in the state and to request the Commander to improve on the number of Personnel that are usually sent to the NYSC Camp which has been very inadequate compared to the number of Corps Members mobilized to the State.

Also read:

“Things were moderately controllable when NYSC was mobilising just about a hundred thousand plus. Nowadays the Scheme is mobilising between 350,000 and 400,000 Corps Members every year,” Yahaya said.

Responding, Commander in charge of the 17 Brigade Nigerian Army Katsina State, Col. WB Idris said he would look into the request of the coordinator in order to address it.

Idris called on the NYSC to intensify the teaching of National Integration and Nationality to Corps Members in the Orientation Camps across the nation during Orientation Course.

The Commander, however, reiterated that if Corps Members were to inculcate the spirit of nationality, it will go a long way to change the Nigerian psyche.

Vanguard