Security: Enugu community leader urges vigilante to be diplomatic in fighting crime

By Chinedu Adonu

Community leader of Umuopu community in Igbo-Eze North local government area, LGA, Enugu state Hon, Owelle Ejikeme has charged members of the community vigilante to be committed and diplomatic in controlling crime.

Owelle who made this call at Umuopu community, while inaugurating new members of the vigilante on weekend, stated that vigilante is a group of committed people at the micro level of the community, set up to collate information on suspected criminals in its area, for use by the police in the detection and prevention of crime.

He also commended governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state for his commitment over the insecurity which erupted recently in the state.

Recall that a new commissioner of Police was deployed to Enugu state command few weeks ago to tackle the security challenges of the state.

Owelle who is the Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on security to Igbo-Eze North local government chairman has recruited over 50 men into the Neighborhood watch in his community to tackle security challenges in the area.

He also pointed out that he has made proper arrangement with the police to train and retrain neighborhood watch on security intelligence and proper scrutinizing.

“I am sure that all of you will be committed concerning the security of our people. You have to be dedicated in delivering your duties, because our community is very close to the boundary with Benue state where people from other states can enter at any point in time.

“I am making arrangement with the Nigerian police to come and train you on intelligence community policing and other areas that will help you to keep security of lives and property tight”, Owelle said.

The councillor, representing Umuozzi ward 9 in Igbo-Eze north LGA, Hon Itodo George, who commended the Vigilante for their efforts in keeping the security of the area very tight, urged them to be determined in fighting crime in the area.

“I am pleased with the performance of vigilante in our community so far. You can call on me whenever you need my support to make sure we reduce crime to the barest minimum”, George said.

Neighborhood watch chairman of Umuopu community, Mr Mama Simon, lauded Hon. Owelle for his commitment to reforming the security of the community and local government area respectively.

Mama pointed out that his recent award as the best Neighbourhood watch chairman in the council area was achieved through the security directives of Hon. Owelle.

Vanguard