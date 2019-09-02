Scores injure as two BRT collide along Ikorodu Road

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Bose Adelaja

Scores of passengers, early Monday morning, slightly escaped death when a high capacity Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, collided with another along Ikorodu Road, Lagos State.

Fortunately, no life was lost in the incident. The injured were reportedly rushed to various hospitals for treatment.

It will be recalled that on 27 August 2019, a similar incident occurred when a truck belonging to Dangote company, had a head-on collision with a BRT, killing three in the process.

The latest incident, according to an eyewitness, occurred at about 9 am. The remote and immediate cause of the incident was not known at press time.

Vanguuard