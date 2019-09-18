Science & Tech ministry plants tech incubation centres across Nigeria

…Tips centres to produce next generation Africa’s businessmen

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu says the Tech Incubation Centres his Ministry has established across the country, will help produce the next generation of strong businessmen like Aliko Dangote and others ruling the African business space today.

He explained that this was possible, considering that the centres are capable of supplying the labour for new investments envisaged to come into the country in the nearest future.

Onu, while commissioning the technological Incubation Centre in Lafia, Nasarawa state, said that the newly established Incubation Centres will help start-ups, from Micro levels to small, medium and eventually to large business enterprises, stressing the need for them to leverage on available facilities at the centres.

The Incubation Centre, according to him, is the Ministry’s way of commercialising research findings.” the National Board for Technological Incubation, NBTI, gathers together all research findings from the Ministry and all other relevant institutions, with the sole aim of commercialising them.

“The establishment of the technological incubation Centres, will help attract investors, which in turn will create more jobs and wealth in line with current administration’s vision to lift a Hundred million Nigerians out of poverty by the next decade”.

Also, the Director General of the National Board for Technological Incubation, Engr. Dr. Mohammed Jibrin, described the Technological Incubation Centres as key government intervention programme to fight unemployment. He further said the center would be essential in the creation of jobs as investment opportunities will stream into the country to team up with start-up enterprises.

He thanked the state government, for her support in actualising the speedy completion of the centres, as the state government provided the land, funding and other key logistics. We are also appealing for additional support from the State Government in the building of an administrative block as well as pick-up Vans and vehicles to aid the daily logistics in the centre.”

The Governor of Nassarawa State,. Abdullahi Sule, admitted that the Incubation Centres will help in enhancing the socio-economic well being, self reliance of the state. He promised that his government will commit to capacity building in the state and to position the youths towards empowerment.

