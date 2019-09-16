School Resumption: Kaduna public schools witness mass turnout of pupils

… 500 new pupils enrolled in schools

Public schools in Kaduna State witnessed a mass turnout of students and pupils as academic activities begin for the 2019/ 2020 session.

NAN reports that some of the public secondary and primary schools in Kaduna had about 80 percent of pupils’ resumption.

Teachers were also seen in their classrooms teaching, while registration of new pupils in primary schools was ongoing in all the school visited.

The Head Teacher of Sheik Gumi Primary School, Tudun Wada, Mrs. Larai Salisu, told NAN that all teachers have resumed and pupils’ attendance was about 80 percent.

Salisu added that so far, about 500 new pupils have been enrolled in the school, adding that the enrollment continues.

Similarly, Primary School Lokoja Road, Rigasa, Kaduna, with 20,820 pupils population had equally resumed full academic activities with the high turnout of pupils.

The Head Teacher, Aminatu Ali, told Newsmen that about 700 new pupils had so far been enrolled, adding that parents were still bringing their children for enrollment.

Malam Ibrahim Aminu, Director Social Mobilisation, Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board, also told Newsmen that the state government was making efforts to improve school infrastructure for mass enrollment of pupils.

Aminu who also went round to monitor the resumption and enrollment of new pupils, in line with the World Bank-supported Better Education Service Delivery for All, said he was impressed.

He said that the turnout of teachers, pupils and particularly parents who came out en mass to enroll their children was highly encouraging.

The director expressed optimism that the state would meet the 145,000 enrollment target set for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Vanguard