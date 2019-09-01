Save us from sea pirates’ attacks, Rivers community begs IGP, gov’t

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The people of Kalaekuleama Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State have called on the Inspector-General of Police, state Commissioner of Police and the state government to put measures in place to save the community from incessant pirates attacks.

They also regretted that bandits use the area as safe haven after their operations, calling on the Rivers State government and the police to draft men of the newly inaugurated security unit, Operation Sting, to the area.

Kalaekuleama Kingdom disclosed this, weekend, when the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Degema Police Division, Dr. Okparakake George, visited the area on a see-for-yourself mission.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Mr. Michael Aginah-Obu, noted that following the rise in pirates’ attacks, their people now live in fear, as he called on the IGP and the CP to reactivate the dilapidated police post abandoned in the area.

Aginah-Obu said: “Over the years, we have been going through so many troubles and pain over insecurity in our community. We have experienced a lot of external aggressions. Even as we are here, we can be attacked, this is because we have no security in this community.”

