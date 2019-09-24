Saraki duly retired funds allocated to his office, says aide

…Got NASS certificate to that effect

Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has debunked an allegation against Saraki that the former Senate President and others failed to retire N73.5bn running cost.

Olaniyonu disclosed this to Newsmen in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement read: “The attention of the Media Office of the Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has been drawn to a front-page story in today’s edition of a Newspaper media (Sept. 24 2019), with the headline: ” 8th Assembly: Saraki, Ekweremadu, others failed to retire N73.5bn running cost.

“We deem it necessary to put the record straight and correct the wrong impression created by the newspaper by stating that before leaving office on June 6, 2019, Dr. Saraki duly retired all funds allocated as running cost to his office as President of the Senate between June 2015 and May 2019.

“We also wish to state categorically and with emphasis that the National Assembly management equally issued a Certificate of Retirement in acknowledgement of the fact that Dr. Saraki has fully complied with relevant laws, rules and regulations in respect of the use and retirement of such funds”.

The statement further read ” We believe that if the Media reporter had diligently investigated the issue and raised the right questions in the right quarters, he would have been availed the facts concerning the former Senate President.

It is, therefore, misleading and mischievous for the newspaper to allege that the former president of the Senate. Bukola Saraki has failed to retire the running cost allocated to his office as President of the eight Senate.

“We expect that such news story would have been properly investigated and full facts obtained before rushing to press”

The statement concluded “We will like to recall that the story under reference merely signifies the negative, misleading unverified and inaccurate reporting by a section of the press against Dr. Saraki, with the intention of portraying him and the 8th Senate in a negative way to the public. Fortunately, the public is now better informed. Thus, we advise that instead of carrying on along these old lines, your newspaper should focus on the issues that affect the lives of the people and how to find solutions to the multifarious challenges facing the country”

Vanguard News