Sapele Okpe community unveils statue to honour Dafinone

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele Okpe Community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State has unveiled a statue of late Senator David Omuenya Dafinone on the anniversary of his death, calling him a gift to the nation, and hoping his legacy will inspire others into becoming better citizens.

Barr Thompson Okpoko who unveiled the white bronze statue along Market road, close to the Sapele Central hospital told Vanguard that the Senator lived for his people “and coming to unveil his statue today will remind younger generations of our heroes” adding that the late Chartered Accountant was a pillar to us, a gift to the Okpe nation, Nigeria and the world as a whole.

The Chairman of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), and son of the Guinness book of record award winning late Chartered Accountant, who graced the occasion with members of his family amongst other dignitaries, described the occasion as touching “what Daddy has done was huge but for his people to honour him like this only shows how they hold him in high esteem and we really appreciate them”

Chief Dafinone said the Late Senator’s death anniversary will continue tomorrow with planting of trees and a reception in his palatial residence where dignitaries are expected from all part of the world.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of Sapele Okpe Community, Mr Patrick Akamuvwa described the late Senator as a colosus whose achievement will be difficult to surpass “How would you describe Dafinone for all he has done for us, his achievement and where he has took the Okpe nation to has continue to be a shining light”

Akamuvwa said the community would continue to honour the late Chartered Accountant for his sacrifice to, not only the Okpe nation but the world, saying the anniversary will start proper tomorrow”

Other dignitaries who attended the unveiling include, former Minister of Information, Prof Sam Oyovwaire, member representing Sapele at the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Felix Anirah, former Chief Strategist of the State, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area, Hon Eugene Inoaghan, Director of Asaba and Osubi Airport, Mr Austin Ayemidejor and a host of others.

VANGUARD